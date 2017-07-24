Missing Chickasha mom, 3 kids found safe

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A Chickasha mom and her three children reported missing nearly three weeks ago have been found safe.

Destiny Corsaut and her three daughters were found yesterday in Oklahoma City. Police say they are safe and in good condition.

The four were reported missing after the children’s father lost contact with the mother. When police went to Corsaut’s apartment, they found it ransacked.

Detectives are still investigating the disappearance.

