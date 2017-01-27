Missing autistic teen from Tulsa found safe after being missing for about 6 days

TULSA - The group, Bridging the Gap, say that an autistic Tulsa teen who had been missing for about six days has been found safe.

A search for missing 16-year-old, Nathan Goines, began after he went missing last Friday and had last been seen at a Walgreens in East Tulsa on Sunday.

Details of where he was found are sketchy at the moment, but KJRH2 will bring you more information as it comes in.

The family of Goines says their autistic son has been missing from a shelter where he lived in Tulsa.

2 Works for You reporter Katie Wisely went with the family Friday evening on the search which started at the Walgreens near Pine and Sheridan.

Store officials say they saw Goines at the Walgreens on Sunday afternoon. The family and searchers looked for the young boy for many hours on Wednesday.

They searched for Goines, posting flyers where they believe someone might have seen him.

And writing messages, hoping against hope that the young teen would see them.

"This isn't anything that you think you're going to wake up and do, be the mom and family who is looking for their son," said Shannon Lemmons, Goines' mother.

She said Goines recently has been living at the Laura Dester Children's Center - a kid's shelter.

Bridging the Gap stepped up and organized the search. Julie Pendley, founder of the group said, "He's young, he's autistic. The weather has been OK. We believe that he is being protected by possibly a homeless person. But it's very urgent and it's in our own backyard."

KJRH reached out to the shelter and they said they were working with police to help find him.

