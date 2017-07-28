Minivan destroyed after being set on fire; authorities believe fire was intentionally set

TULSA -- Investigators are searching for a suspect who set a car on fire in Tulsa Friday morning.

Authorities were at a home on East Latimer near Sheridan and Pine around 2 a.m. when they found a minivan on fire.

Fire investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. At this time, firefighters aren’t sure whether or not the vehicle was stolen. No one was injured.

