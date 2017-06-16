Mid-America Ford & Shelby Nationals roll into Brady District

TULSA - The Shelby's are here!

Hundreds of Ford Mustangs rolled into the Brady Arts District tonight to kick off its annual meet up weekend.

Majority of these Mustangs are special edition high-end horsepower Shelby's.

The group will head out to Hallett Motor Racing Circuit Friday.

“Tulsa welcomes us very well. Tulsa is a great car town and we're glad to be here,” said Jim Wicks, director for Mid-America Ford & Shelby Nationals.

Wicks says Shelby fans from over 30 states and at least 7 different counties are in Tulsa for the meet up.

For more about the 42nd meet up in Tulsa click here.

