OKLAHOMA CITY -- NBA legend Michael Jordan and former teammate Kevin Durant both offered up congratulatory messages for Russell Westbrook after he took home the NBA MVP award Monday night.

In a note, Jordan wrote to Westbrook, "Congrats, Russell. I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too... Keep going!"

Note that Michael Jordan sent Russell Westbrook after winning MVP (via @Jumpman23): pic.twitter.com/3IVektDkwk — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 27, 2017

In a comment on his YouTube channel, Durant, the NBA Finals MVP, said "Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, F---in balled out. Gotta respect it!"

Westbrook was also featured in two new commercials after he took home the MVP award. Click here to view the commercials.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: