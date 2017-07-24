Mechanical instructors on strike over stalled negotiations with Spartan College

TULSA -- A United Auto Workers spokesperson in Tulsa says around 35 mechanical instructors are on strike today over stalled contract negotiations with Spartan College of Aeronautics.

The UAW says it's striking over increased costs in healthcare premiums.

The union, which represents the instructors, says it's already made concessions to convert vacation time into a paid time off (PTO) benefit.

A spokesperson for the college says the strike today at its campus on Pine was unexpected and does not affect classes or the pilot program.

2 Works For You is updating this story throughout the day and will have reactions from both sides of the picket line in tonight's newscasts.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: