Giving little girl creates 'Karsen's Kupboard' to provide food, supplies to people in need

McALESTER, Okla. -- An eight-year-old girl opened a cupboard to serve her entire community, proving that a helping hand can come from even the smallest person.

Karsen Wilson, who will soon start third grade, created Karsen's Kupboard and opened it to the public last week. Her parents found a set of kitchen cabinets that she stocked with food and other supplies for people in need.

"It's for people who need food that can't afford it," Karsen said. "You can come and get whatever you need. If you can, you can put stuff in there for us."

Karsen said she came up with the idea for her cupboard after she and her mother, Lauren, dropped off some donations at the Blessing Box on Sixth Street in McAlester. People can pick up food and other supplies, like hygiene products, there.

Wilson said she saw another young girl and her mother stop by to take home some items, so she began wondering what else she could do to help people.

"She inspires me to definitely want to give back and do more because these are her ideas," Lauren Wilson, Karsen's mother, said. "They did not come from my husband or me, or put these things in her head. It's amazing."

The Wilsons placed the cupboard in front of The Pink Buffalo, a boutique the family owns at 1208 N. Main Street. In just a week's time, they said they've had to refill it several times, which Karsen admits makes her sad.

"Because I don't like people to have to come here," Karsen said. "I like them to have things. That's why I stated it."

With so much need in her community, she is now asking neighbors for their help in keeping the shelves stocked and the cupboard running.

"More people should at least find something to help people," the eight year old said, "because that's not nice to be rude like that."

In addition to Karsen's Kupboard, she said she started a "kindness club" at her school after she suffered from bullying. Her mother also said she gave up some of her birthday money to another girl at school who didn't have any to spend at the book fair.

"She loves to do things like that," Lauren said. "She wants to help others. She has the kindest heart."

