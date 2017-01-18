Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council to announce Vision Tulsa projects schedule, timeline

2:02 PM, Jan 18, 2017

TULSA - Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce the schedule and timeline for Vision Tulsa projects.

Watch the news conference at 3 p.m. in the live video player below.

Approved by voters in April 2016, Vision Tulsa will help support numerous transformative development projects, strengthen public safety departments and continue the improvement of the City's street and transportation systems.

The City of Tulsa started accruing sales tax funding for the Vision Tulsa program on Jan. 1, 2017.

