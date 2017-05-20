Mayfest back up and running after early shutdown due to weather Friday

12:22 PM, May 20, 2017
Last night was a mess for Mayfest and The Blue Dome Art Festival. 2 Works for You Anchor Daniel Winn was live at downtown talking to vendors.

TULSA - Mayfest reopened at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will run through Sunday evening. The outdoor festivities at the annual spring festival downtown had to be shut down at 6 p.m. Friday night due to severe weather.

On today's schedule are photos, videos and live art competition at the corner of 4th and Main.

Here is the agenda at Mayfest for the weekend:

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. / Saturday, May 20 / City councilors compete

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. / Saturday, May 20 / Pinot’s Palette instructors compete

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. / Sunday, May 21 / TPS art instructors compete

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. / Sunday, May 21 / TPS art instructors, round two

