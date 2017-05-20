Mayfest back up and running after early shutdown due to weather Friday
12:22 PM, May 20, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
TULSA - Mayfest reopened at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will run through Sunday evening. The outdoor festivities at the annual spring festival downtown had to be shut down at 6 p.m. Friday night due to severe weather.
On today's schedule are photos, videos and live art competition at the corner of 4th and Main.
Here is the agenda at Mayfest for the weekend:
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. / Saturday, May 20 / City councilors compete