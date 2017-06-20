Masked men rob midtown QuikTrip

Tulsa--

Police say two men held up a midtown QuikTrip early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the two masked men entered the building at 36th & Peoria just before 1:00 AM, and pulled a knife on the clerk.

The suspects demanded money, and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

Early Sunday morning, two masked men robbed the same QuikTrip by implying they were armed.

No arrest have been made in either robbery.

