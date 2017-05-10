Maple Ridge Neighbors divided over speed bump project

One of Tulsa’s historic neighborhoods could be adding more speed bumps to slow down drivers.

Consultants said 15 new speed bumps would be installed (on each side of the road) between 15th and 21st streets on Madison Ave.

Several Maple Ridge homeowners told 2 Works For You they’re worried about speeding drivers cutting through their neighborhood avoiding congested intersections.

Speed bumps are already installed on 18th Street between Cincinnati and Peoria.

“Some streets need more than that. The volume here is crazy,” said neighbor Candice Davis.

An engineering consultant hired by the City of Tulsa said an official petition for speed bumps circulated around the neighborhood.

At a public meeting held Tuesday night, the consultant said the petition got enough signatures from homeowners on Madison Avenue to move the plan forward.

Not all neighbors agreed with the speed bump plan.

“I just think I don’t think it’s needed here. I think we can wait it out. Maybe we can get Riverside back sooner. Maybe we can get a little help from the city watching over this area instead of just throwing down bumpity bumpity bump,” said John Maley, a Maple Ridge homeowner.

Other homeowners, like Davis, argue safety trumps curb appeal.

“Everything is flourishing in this area and for someone to say there’s not that much traffic to need speed humps to protect the kids is ridiculous,” said Davis.

“I am thinking of the children. I have neighbors that have children. I know that we both pick our sides in this particular question, but going back to— we’ve have good luck so far, I hope that our luck holds. I think maybe the police could do some speed work in here now and then,” said Maley.

The consultant said the new speed bumps are still in the working phase, but if the plans are approved, the project could go out for bid by July.

Read more about the City of Tulsa Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program here.

