MAP: Many roads in Tulsa to be closed for annual Tulsa Tough

The city of Tulsa is gearing up for another year of Tulsa Tough.

The event begins Friday and will go through Sunday. With Tulsa Tough comes many road closures in the city of Tulsa.

Click here for more information on the Tulsa Tough website.

Below is a map of road closures in the downtown Tulsa area. Click on the map for more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: