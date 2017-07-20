Man stabbed south of downtown Tulsa Thursday morning

TULSA -- Police arrested a man Thursday morning after police say he stabbed his boyfriend south of downtown.

Officers responded to the scene at 11th and Denver just after 5 in the morning.

Investigators say the man stabbed his boyfriend once in the back. Police say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

