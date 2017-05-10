Man stabbed in north Tulsa

Tulsa--

A man is receiving treatment after being stabbed late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene on North Boston Place near East 27th Street North just before midnight.

Officers say a woman stabbed her husband in the chest then ran from the scene.

They say the victim walked to a relative's house nearby to call for help, and then walked back to the scene to meet police.

There's no word on the man's condition, but officers say he was able to speak to them without difficulty.

