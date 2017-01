TULSA -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in North Tulsa Friday morning.

Officers said the man was at his home near Admiral and North Memorial. He said he was walking nearby when people attacked him.

Police were unable to talk to the victim before he was transported to the hospital. Officers said the man's injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Officers say it appears someone was trying to rob the man.

