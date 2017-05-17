Man severely injured after getting hit by train

T-Storm
HI: 87°
LO: 67°
This morning a man is recovering from severe injuries after getting hit by a train.
Police say the man was laying on train tracks between Elwood and Guthrie around 10 p.m. last night.
Officers say he's being treated for a severely broken right leg, head trauma, and is getting a psychological evaluation. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: