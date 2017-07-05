Man offers 14-year old free food in east Tulsa attempted abduction

TULSA -- A 14-year old girl said a man tried to abduct her in east Tulsa while she walked to a friend’s house.



It happened Sunday around 7 p.m. on East 14th Street.



The family chose not to be identified because the man responsible has not been caught. The 14-year old said he initially approached her in an SUV.



“He asked if he gave me money, if I would go with him to Braum's,” the girl said.



She said she told him no and kept walking. That is when he got out of his car.



“He grabbed me by the arm and I started screaming, then he covered my mouth and tried to pull me between the cars,” she said. “I kept screaming and I tried to get him off of me the whole time and then later on I bit him to get away from him.”



She ran for her life to a familiar face at a nearby apartment complex.



“I don’t understand anyone who wants to hit a boy girl or any child period,” the girl’s mother said. “He needs to go to jail.”



It is a hard dose of reality for the family now. The mother said she has talked to her daughter about what could have happened had she not gotten away.



“We don’t know if he was part of a ring,” the mother said. “They have those sex trafficking rings. What they do is they drug these young girls and they take them and they sell them into slavery. You would never ever see us again. That’s scary.”

The family did file a report with Tulsa police. If you have any information on the incident, call police.

