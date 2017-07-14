Man living near epicenter of 4.2 magnitude earthquake shares his experience

STROUD -- The sudden shaking of the earth sent some into a panic Friday morning after a reported 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Stroud.

Residents there, felt the quake, but it was one man who may have felt it more than anyone.

The epicenter is about 8 miles from Stroud, and Donald Coleman, a resident, was at the center of the action.

“It sounded like a heck of a thunder,” Coleman said. “Real loud. Everything was shaking.”

It was a calm morning under the shade.

“It just started doing this and shaking like that, and of course we were moving around in our chairs a little bit and the dog started raising cane.”

It caught Coleman off guard.

“After that I think… I went and got a beer after that,” Coleman said.

The 4.2 magnitude quake sent tremors across Green Country, shaking up social media, with people as far as Arkansas feeling the rumble.

“It was like a bomb going off like you know, a quarter of a mile away,” Coleman said.

He tells 2 Works for You he’s felt earthquakes before, but nothing like what he experienced Friday morning.

“It’s not thunder so you kind of know what it is,” Coleman said. “But when you see somebody's three-quarter-ton vehicle sit there and do this?"

A 3.8 aftershock sent a thunderous roar through town. The USGS later reporting 6 earthquake events hit the area, beginning at 8:47 am.

The whole ordeal, gave Coleman quite the scare, and he worries what could've caused it.

With the uptick in earthquakes, the state recently imposed restrictions on the injection of wastewater underground.

That's reduced the number of quakes, but the cause of today's 4.2 quake is a mystery.

“I really don't know what caused the earthquakes but i'm out here checking,” Stand Longan, an oil and gas field inspector for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said. “In this area there's no new drilling or anything going on, no fracking going on.”

The OCC now reviewing operations of 8 Arbuckle disposal wells within 10 miles of the epicenter.

