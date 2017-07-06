Man killed in east Tulsa motorcycle crash

Tulsa- - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in east Tulsa.

Police say the victim was traveling on E. Admiral Pl. near S. Memorial Dr. when he crashed his bike just after 12:30 Thursday morning.

A good samaritan that arrived on scene before paramedics attempted to give the victim CPR, but police say his injuries were too severe. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tulsa police say they are still investigating the crash and are not sure what caused the wreck. At this time it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

Investigators are anticipating the 8000 block of E. Admiral Pl. to be closed until about 6:30 Thursday morning.

