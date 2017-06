TULSA -- A 29-year-old is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in east Tulsa.

According to police, the stabbing happened at the Mingo Manor Apartments in east Tulsa.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground but still conscious.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. A 24-year-old is currently being questioned.

