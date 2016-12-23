SSPD: Man dies after trying to elude officers in high speed chase

SAND SPRINGS - Driver is ejected in crash, dies after trying to elude law enforcement, according to a Sand Springs police report.

Ronell Sims, 21, was the driver of a vehicle in a high-speed pursuit with Sand Springs Police on Thursday night. Officers say the vehicle reached high speeds and went out of control at Highway 64 and the interdispersal loop near Quanah about 10:45 p.m. The red Cadillac driven by Sims rolled several times ejecting him in the process. Sims later died.

There were two passengers in the car with Sims - Stacey Renee Price, 30, and Jessica J. Barnett, 30 - who were treated and released.

The chase began when SSPD was dispatched to the Wal-Mart at 220 S. Highway 97 in Sand Springs on a possible burglary call. When officers arrived, they say they saw two females exiting the store with two large flat screen TVs. Police say they were putting the TVs into the trunk of the red Cadillac.

The women got into the car and the male driver sped away, according to police reports.

Speeds of the pursuit reached more than 100 mph.

SSPD officials say they will continue to investigate the felony theft, felony eluding and other possible charges stemming from the incident. Their findings will be forwarded to the DA for consideration of charges.

Neither of the two female suspects have been charged at this time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: