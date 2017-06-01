Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death with sword at Parkview Terrace Apartments

TULSA -- A woman was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing and killing a man at a south Tulsa apartment complex.

Police say Micca Thompson, 38, was arrested on a second-degree murder complaint.

The stabbing took place at the Parkview Terrace Apartments early Thursday morning.

According to police, a woman called 911 saying she stabbed her boyfriend after he slapped her. After police arrived, Thompson said she stabbed the man with a sword after he slapped and choked her.

