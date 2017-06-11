Man dies after fall from staircase

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR--A man fell from a staircase at the Crescent Hotel and was later pronounced dead at the Eureka Springs hospital.

The man has been identified as William Thomas from Webb City, MO.

Witnesses said Thomas had been in the upstairs bar where he later fell over the staircase railing.

Police are investigating.

