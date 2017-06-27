Man dead after being shot in Turley

Turley--

A man has died following a shooting late Monday night.

At 10:06 PM, Officers responded to the Turley Food Express on East 56th Street North, near North MLK Boulevard, for a shooting call.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say hospital staff later informed them the man passed away while receiving treatment for his wounds.

They are withholding the victim's name until his next of kin is notified.

Tulsa police say witnesses reported seeing a man drive to the parking lot, get out, and then shoot the victim several times. At some point, the suspect left the scene.

Investigators do not have a good description of the suspect or his vehicle. They told 2 Works for You there is no surveillance video that they can review.

Police also do not have a motive for the shooting.

