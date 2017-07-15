Man charged with kidnapping, assault and battery after taking toddler

TULSA - A man was charged with kidnapping, among other charges, in court Friday after he allegedly beat a 24-year-old female over the weekend.

Nicholas Robertson was arrested Sunday and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on domestic abuse and burglary charges, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

He was officially charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault and battery, according to court documents.

Officers were called out about 2:35 Sunday morning to a domestic violence and abduction call in the 2600 block of N. Garrison Place. They found the woman with serious facial injuries, according to the police report.

The victim told them she was sleeping when her child's father, Robertson, kicked in the front door and began beating and kicking her in the head and face. Police say her nose was broken in the assault and that she was strangled. She also said that the man took their 2-year-old daughter after the beating stopped.

The victim also told officers that Robertson assaulted her mother before he left with the toddler. Neither he nor the child were at the scene when officers arrived. The victim, after telling her story, was transported to a local hospital.

Officers saw Robertson walking south around 400 E. Xyler St. and saw him try to elude them by crossing through yards. He was located with the child in an overgrown back yard in the 300 block of E. Xyler.

Robertson was cuffed and taken to Tulsa County Jail while the child was safely returned to her mother, who was at the hospital.

The child sustained minor cuts, abrasions, and bruises, but none of the injuries appeared to be from being assaulted.

According to the police report, Robertson has prior felony charges under an admitted alias, Nicholas Paul Nadonly.