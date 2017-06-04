Man arrested Sunday in Tulsa's 33rd homicide of the year

TULSA - Tulsa Homicide Detectives say an arrest has been made in the city's 33rd homicide which occurred about 10:40 p.m. Friday night.

The victim who was shot and killed near Admiral and Garnett has been identified as Rabson Robert, a 36-year-old male . TPD said Friday night that a suspect was seen by officers who matched the description. That man, they said, pulled a gun on officers and he was shot and killed. That man has been identified by police as 18-year-old Naway Willy.

On Sunday, Homicide detectives reported that another man has been arrested for first-degree murder in the case. His name is Tulio "Alex" Aviles, 33.

09/30/1983 was arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree.

