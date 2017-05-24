Man arrested on felony warrant after failing to appear in court for second-degree burglary

TULSA -- Police have arrested a man on a felony warrant after they say he failed to appear in court on several complaints.

Wednesday, police say Jerry Casey, 56, was driving with expired tags on the 5700 block of North Cincinnati Avenue when he was pulled over.

After running a records check, police discovered that Casey had a felony warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court for second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.

Casey was taken into custody by police.

