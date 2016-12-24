Man arrested on burglary charges; TPD says he was under influence

TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a man on burglary charges Saturday morning and say they believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time of arrest.

Officers took 19-year-old Nicodemus Davydov into custody when they found him at 2313 W. 49th St., an address they had been called to for a burglary. The teenager gave authorities a battle when he was being arrested, according to the police report.

The police investigation showed that the suspect made forced entry into two occupied residences, officers say. Police also said they believe the suspect may have been under the influence of PCP or acid. Officers had to restrain Davydov and they then placed him in a caged unit.

The suspect was transported to OSU Medical Center prior to being booked into Tulsa County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of first degree burglary and unlawful entry.

