TULSA - A man has been arrested in connection to Tulsa's 79th homicide of 2016.

Edwar Blocker, 34, was booked into Tulsa County Jail on Wednesday and is accused of the murder in the case of Kenney Long, who was found shot to death on Dec. 20.

Long was found face down, unresponsive, at his South Port apartment by his mother, according to Tulsa Homicide Sgt. David Walker. The apartment complex is located at 6315 S. 107th E. Ave.

Witnesses at the apartment complex say they heard arguing and then gunshots around the time of the incident.

Blocker is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

