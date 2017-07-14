Man arrested for manslaughter after 15-yo shot, killed during attempted fireworks stand robbery

TULSA -- A man has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot and killed during a fireworks stand robbery in early July.

Police say Johnny Mize Jr., 32, shot and killed 15-year-old Jake Ulrich during the robbery.

Mize was arrested Friday morning for first degree manslaughter.

Jake’s cousin, Jack Ulrich, 27, has been charged with larceny in connection to the theft at the fireworks stand.

