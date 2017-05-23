Man arrested after West Tulsa stabbing

Flood Advisory issued May 22 at 8:04PM CDT expiring May 23 at 4:04AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 22 at 7:58PM CDT expiring May 23 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Okmulgee

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa