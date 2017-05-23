Man arrested after West Tulsa stabbing

Cloudy
TULSA-- Police have arrested a man they say stabbed someone.
Police say they responded to a disturbance near 1100 W. 11th Street just before 10 Monday night and found two people who had been fighting.
Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with a stab wound. Officer say that person is in stable condition.
Officers arrested 19-year-old William Stepp on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
