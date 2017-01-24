Man arrested after leading police on a short chase through midtown neighborhood

TULSA -- Police arrested a man after officers chased his vehicle overnight Tuesday through a midtown neighborhood.

Police say they tried to pull over Anthony Nadolny at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday near 51st and Sheridan for having a fake license plate. Nadolny, however, sped off and led officers on a short chase through a neighborhood.

Police said Nadolny stopped his car by the Best Buy store near Skelly and I-44, but he got out and ran before officers eventually caught him nearby.

Police said that Nadolny will now face several charges, including eluding and having several outstanding warrants that range from drug possession to assault and battery of a police officer.

Police towed the vehicle recovered from the chase, and they're now trying to determine if it was stolen.

