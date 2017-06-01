Man arrested, accused of stealing three vehicles from Coast to Coast Motors in Tulsa

TULSA -- A man was arrested after police say he stole several cars from a Tulsa dealership.

Tulsa Police say the suspect stole three cars from the Coast to Coast Motors dealership.

Police believe the suspect broke a window, grabbed keys and stole the vehicles by crashing them through a fence out of the lot.

At least two cars have been located at this time.

