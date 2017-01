TULSA -- A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Tulsa QuikTrip and leading police on a foot chase.

Police responded to a QuikTrip on 11th Street and Sheridan Road around 4 in the morning Saturday.

According to police, a large group of people entered the store and stole merchandise.

A manager pointed out a car with the suspect and police followed. When police stopped the vehicle, two suspects fled.

Police arrested one suspect, Camron Colbert, for larceny and obstruction.

