Man allegedly shoots into a south Tulsa house in attempted robbery

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a south Tulsa homeowner at gunpoint.

Officers were dispatched to a home at the 1500 block of East 67th Court before midnight.

The victim told police he was arriving home when a man wearing a black hoodie pulled out a gun demanded money.

He told the suspect he didn't have any and started opening his door, but the suspect tried to keep the front door from closing. The suspect kicked the door open and fired one round into the house. Then, he ran away.

Police say to always check your surroundings, and if you see someone who looks threatening or out of place, drive away to a lit area.

"If you see someone that looks suspicious, if you go somewhere there's nothing wrong with driving home or making sure that your car door is locked. Everyone needs to be familiar with their surroundings," said Captain Malcolm Williams from the Tulsa Police Department.