Man accused of stealing from multiple trailers in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- David Russell, 33, is behind bars Wednesday evening after officials say he’s accused of stealing multiple trailers from multiple locations throughout Broken Arrow on Sunday.

“It’s kind of sad because it’s what me and my wife took the grandkids camping in,” said Broken Arrow Resident Michael Rodriguez.

When he found out someone had stolen his $20,000 trailer on Monday he was furious.

He kept it at County Line Storage in Broken Arrow, which is surrounded by cameras.

“I Showed up to work on Monday and the gate was open,” said County Line Storage Owner Casey Kearney.

He took photos of the surveillance footage, in it you see a man messing with the gate, making his way inside and he and another person helping himself to three trailers.

“When I came here and actually saw it gone from the spot it kind of sunk it,” Rodriguez said.

He posted pictures of the footage to Facebook.

“It went wild, it was fantastic all the friends that shared it. I got so many clues.”

People from different cities told him the same thing happened to them, just about a mile away was one of those people.

Jeff Priddy’s trailer was stolen just hours before from Liberty Storage.

“John and I did everything we could to protect the trailer.”

It, too, was caught on tape.

The man wearing the same clothes, in the same truck, does the same thing.

He opens the gate, helps himself to Priddy’s trailer and left a parting gift.

“We try to keep everybody’s stuff safe and when stuff like this happens it’s just aggravating,” said Liberty Storage Owner John Sparks.

Unable to sit still Rodriguez followed up on one of his Facebook leads.

“I went to Sinclair gas station out on 412 to look at video footage from Monday morning where somebody said they’d seen it.”

Then, like clockwork.

“While we were looking at the security video another store clerks comes into the back room and says they’re out there right now.”

He recognized Russell right away.

“I asked him where’s my camper at, why did you take it? And he just said I don’t know what you’re talking about. I said I have you on video I have your picture right here.”

Russell now sits in jail for receiving stolen property.

2 Works for You asked the other victim we spoke with what he has to say to Russell.

I don’t want to talk to him. I’ll let justice handle it.”

Rodriguez' goal is to locate his trailer, but he said he's also weighing his options on becoming a detective.

