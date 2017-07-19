Man accused of raping homeless woman after promising drugs

TULSA -- A 37-year-old man was arrested by Tulsa police officers on Tuesday on two counts of first-degree rape.

According to a police report, two women have recently told police that they had been raped by Michael Dickson, and another said he had punched her face earlier this month.

One woman told police that she met Dickson at the Greyhound Bus Station in Tulsa, and that he promised her some methamphetamine if she followed him. The woman told police that Dickson did not have any drugs, and forced himself onto her against her consent.

Another woman, who is homeless, said she was under in bridge, when Dickson approached her, said he had drugs, and then had sex with her against her will.

Both women reported being fearful of their lives during the incidents.

Dickson was arrested Tuesday after police said he admitted to punching another woman in the face. Tulsa police said Dickson also had an arrest warrant out of Oklahoma County.

