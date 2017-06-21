Lorde coming to BOK Center next year, tickets go on sale Friday

TULSA -- Lorde has announced that she will be performing in Tulsa as a part of her North American tour.

Her tour will make a stop at the BOK Center on March 21, 2018.

Lorde's critically-acclaimed second studio album, "Melodrama," was released last week.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $39.50.

For more information, visit www.bokcenter.com.

