Lopez receives murder charge, alleged accomplices also charged

TULSA - One man and two alleged accomplices have been charged in connection to an east Tulsa homicide on June 29.

Eddie Lopez, also known as Eric Lopez, was charged Friday in Tulsa District Court with first degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Two alleged accomplices - Jose Manuel Azuaga-Ortiz and Dayanaira Pacheco were also charged Friday with accessories after the fact.

Police responded to the Addison Apartments near East Admiral and South Mingo around 9:30 PM on June 29.

The victim, 18-year-old Keely Birch, and his friend drove to the apartment complex and got into an altercation with the suspect and his friend, according to police. The suspect then went inside an apartment to retrieve a handgun.



Police say the victim then left the complex. When he returned, Lopez and Azuaga-Ortiz were standing in the parking lot.



According to Birch's friend, the suspects said something and the car in which Birch was riding stopped. He was getting out of the passenger seat when the suspect began to shoot at the car, according to the police report.



Homicide detectives say Birch died at the scene and his friend went to the hospital.

