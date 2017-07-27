Local LGBT center, veterans respond to President Trump's transgender tweets

TULSA -- President Donald Trump is under fire for his tweets Wednesday after he said those who are transgender would be banned from serving the military. Oklahomans for Equality held a rally Wednesday night in response.

Sharon Queen served our country from 1988 until 2009.

“I served on board three different U.S. ships," she said. "The John F. Kennedy, the George Washington and the USS WASP.”

Toward the end, she knew she needed to make a change.

“I began to come out and identify as transgender in 2006," Queen said.

Queen calls President Trump's words hurtful and says anyone should be able to sacrifice their life for others.

"We already have transgender troops in service in uniform right now, they’ve been apart of case studies for the past five to ten years," she said.

“There’s a lot of people that call it more of a distraction that anything else," veteran Tony Sando said.

Across town at the Coffee Bunker, you'll find Sando. He served in the Gulf War with the Marine Corps.

“The military is is so staunch on men, you know, men only," he said. "They might look at it as a little bit of a weakness.”

Another voice weighing in is Oklahoma native Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in 2013 after confessing to leaking military documents.

“A decision that I did not personally think was viable from the Commander in Chief’s position," Queen said.

No matter what, it's a group that plans to fight for what they believe in.

