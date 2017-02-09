Local homeschoolers appreciate the choice to educate

SAPULPA -- The backlash of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' confirmation has many families across the country considering homeschooling their children.

But some longtime homeschoolers say they support DeVos' support of school choice.

“We want to instill excellence in our children,” said Sapulpa resident Kim Goodman.

Everyday, Goodman's classroom begins at the kitchen table.

“Colleges love to pull in kids who've been home schooled because they end up being the top students,” she said.

All six of her children received their education at home, where she says they learn more than just school subjects.

“We don't necessarily see character being taught in the schools and that's something that's very important to us,” she said.

As Betsy DeVos begins her controversial time as Education Secretary, Goodman believes her stance on school choice could allow more families to benefit from a more tailored education.

“I feel like that's a positive thing that she's behing families to make that choice,” said Goodman.

DeVos has come under fire with many opponents calling her an enemy to the nation's public school system.

But for Oklahomans like Goodman, having the choice to teach means making her own children the best students and Americans they can be.

“We have loved being homeschooled as a family. It's done amazing things for our relationships with our children,” she said. “The fruit is in the young men and now my youngest – young woman – that they will become.”