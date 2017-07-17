Life-threatening injuries reported after crash near downtown Tulsa

TULSA -- Crews are responding to a crash near downtown Tulsa on Monday.

The crash was reported near L.L Tisdale Parkway and the Gilcrease Expressway.

Two people have life-threatening injuries after the crash. One of those people is a 7-year-old child, officials said.

Two additional people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. with a mini-van and a truck colliding. Two wreckers were called to the scene to tow the vehicles away.

2 Works for You will provide additional information when it becomes available.

