Legendary musician Tommy Alsup dies; toured with Buddy Holly

Legendary musician and producer, born in Owasso, Tommy Allsup, has passed away. He was part of the legend of losing a coin toss that kept him off Buddy Holly's plane the night it crashed.

He also was the father of Austin Allsup, who appeared, making it into the Top 10 of The Voice on NBC this past season.

Austin Allsup's team on Facebook asked for prayers for the family of Tommy, who was a wizard on the guitar in the genre of Western Swing music.

It was the winter of 1959 when Allsup stood on the tarmac of an airport as Buddy Holly's tour members tried to decide who would get to fly to their next destination and who would have to ride the rickety, cold bus instead. Allsup lost that coin toss to Ritchie Valens, a rising star teen who had hits called "La Bamba" and "Donna." Valens got on the plane and died in the crash described as the day the music died. Holly and The Big Bopper were also musical stars of that time.

That was Feb. 3, 1959, when Allsup's life was spared. After a long, successful life, some 58 years later, Allsup died Wednesday at the age of 85.

