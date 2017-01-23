LeFlore Co. deputies searching for sex offender; man fails to register as sex offender

LEFLORE Co. Okla. -- Deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender in LeFlore County.

Deputies say Colton Potter failed to register as a sex offender after a rape charge.

On Wednesday, deputies were investigating a separate incident and saw Potter run out the back door.

Police arrested Potter, but he was able to escape from the police car. Sunday, deputies say someone spotted Potter in the Howe area.

When deputies arrived, they chased Potter, but they say he bailed into a creek. Potter has a history of escaping from DOC custody.

