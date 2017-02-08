Lawsuit: Trump Cabinet nominee, Oklahoma AG Scott Pruitt, has not turned over records

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A lawsuit accuses Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, of violating the state open records law by not providing access to emails and other official documents for up to two years.

Wisconsin-based advocacy group the Center for Media and Democracy filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit alleges the organization has filed nine records requests with Pruitt's office since 2015 seeking communications between Pruitt's office and various energy corporations. The lawsuit says Pruitt's office has acknowledged it has 3,000 emails related to the group's first request but has turned over no records.

A spokesman for Pruitt's office says it intends to comply with the "letter and spirit" of the law.

