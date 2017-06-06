Lawn care business starts 'mowing ministry' to cut yards for free for people in need

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- The owners of a lawn care business are offering their services free of charge through a "mowing ministry" to people who may need it most.

Lyndsay Tally and her husband started Leading Edge Lawn Care in Oologah five years ago. As their business has grown, they said they began seeing more need for their services in the community. Not everyone, though, could afford it, so an idea hatched after they heard a sermon at their church.

"(The pastor) did a sermon on giving back," Tally said. "That kind of just stirred at our hearts for a long time, and we decided that this was our way of giving back, something as simple as mowing lawns."

The ministry they started now tends to the yards of 13 people in several communities in Rogers County. Tally said most of the clients are either elderly, disabled or single parents.

"We just help out anybody who just can't be out, who just can't do it," she said.

People outside the area keep contacting the business asking for their help, but Tally said the demand is too overwhelming to offer their services to everyone. She is now calling on other groups to find it in their hearts to give back in their communities, just like she and her husband have.

"Just help somebody out," Tally said. "Help a next door neighbor, anybody you see who is struggling. Just step in even if it's one time. Just one time is better than not helping at all."

Two months ago, a friend sent Tricia Bogdan's name to Leading Edge Lawn Care. The business now shows up every other week to maintain her lawn at no cost since she cannot handle the work on her own.

"When you need help, you just have to ask for it, and God will provide," Bogdan said, "and He certainly has."

Bogdan suffered a brain aneurysm three years ago and now lives on disability. She said the mowing ministry helps her focus on her health and keeps her from having to pay someone to mow her prized lawn.

"I'm very proud of my home," Bogdan said. "Our community, especially my neighborhood, they're proud of their lawns, and it makes me feel good that mine can look good, too."

The help that she receives from the Tallys has even inspired her to pay it forward. She now volunteers at a food pantry and raises money for local police.

"I have this saying: God didn't save me from something," she said. "He saved me for something."

If people would like to find out more about the mowing ministry, please call Leading Edge Lawn Care at 918-815-5948.

