Latest updates on fire threat as Red Flag Warning issued Friday for much of northeastern Oklahoma

9:28 AM, Feb 10, 2017

Firefighters battled a small grass fire along the Creek Turnpike between Yale Ave. and Riverside Dr. in south Tulsa Feb. 10. Smoke billowed across lanes of traffic slowing drivers to a crawl.

Follow the latest information and updates from our 2 Works for You crews on the fire threat today.

