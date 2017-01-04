Lane closures scheduled for downtown Tulsa

TULSA - Starting Thursday there will be some lane closures in downtown Tulsa that commuters will need to know about to negotiate those streets.

The westbound lanes of E. Archer St. between N. Detroit Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will be closed for an Archer building renovation project.

Traffic will be detoured to E. Brady St. during the project. It is expected to last about three weeks according to the City of Tulsa. It is a privately funded infrastructure project that is inspected by the City of Tulsa.

