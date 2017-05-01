Kinta residents recovering from flood

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 50°
Long road to recovery ahead
KINTA -- Several Kinta residents are without homes, vehicles or businesses after Saturday's flooding rains came through the area.
The manager of the Kinta Cafe said she poured her heart into her family business, and watched it all away after Saturday's flood.
“I was in shock, I mean I was really shocked," said Debbie Ratliff, Kinta Cafe manager. "I just can’t believe it. Things like that are not supposed to happen, you know, but they do.”
Nine months ago, Ratliff said she began a new adventure in managing the cafe.
“I thought that will be kind of fun, because I Iove to cook,” Ratliff said.
Unfortunately Ratliff's adventure ended Saturday, when flood waters damaged her restaurant, putting her out of business.
“Everything was just turned upside down on their side, stuff our of the kitchen is in the dining area and I mean everything is just ruined.”
Officials said 40 other structures were damaged and 25 people were rescued from the raging waters. Even the mayor, Jean Daniels, said she's just happy to be alive.
“I took off and I went to EZ Mart, about the time I stopped at EZ Mart my truck went backwards down the creek," Daniels said. "I called my daughter and told her, 'see you in Heaven!'”
Ratliff said she doesn't know what her next chapter will be.
“It’s disgusting that, you know, you work hard and try to get something going and this happens and then you can’t afford to replace it," Ratliff said.
But she said her love for cooking, and her customers, will never end.
"They made my day," she said.
Volunteers are still helping flood victims at the Kinta First Baptist Church. Schools will also be closed Tuesday.
