Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year deal with Warriors

6:03 PM, Jul 3, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 11: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors rests during the second half of a NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on February 11, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

J Pat Carter
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth about $53 million to remain with the Golden State Warriors.

The deal calls for about $25 million in the first year with a player option for the second season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

It represents a significant giveback for the NBA Finals MVP, who could have signed a max deal that would have paid him millions more next season. The concession from Durant gave the Warriors enough room to lock up Steph Curry to a max contract and bring back Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Durant joined Golden State last season after 10 years in Oklahoma City and helped lead the Warriors to their second championship in three seasons.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top